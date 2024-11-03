Historic Sweep: New Zealand Triumphs in India
New Zealand achieved a monumental 3-0 series sweep in India, overcoming challenging conditions and a strong opposition team. The Black Caps' spinners excelled on turning wickets, marking New Zealand's first series win in India since 1955, while India faces tough questions before their upcoming tests in Australia.
New Zealand's cricket team wrapped up an unprecedented 3-0 series victory in India, showcasing their prowess with both bat and ball on challenging pitches. This historic triumph marks the first time the Black Caps have won a series in India since 1955.
India, reduced to just 121 in their second innings, struggled against New Zealand's formidable spinners, particularly Ajaz Patel, who took six vital wickets. The disappointing series leaves India seeking answers as they prepare for their tour of Australia.
Rohit Sharma's squad, now second in the World Test Championship standings below Australia, faces a pivotal period ahead. Meanwhile, New Zealand celebrates this landmark accomplishment as a sign of their growing influence in world cricket.
(With inputs from agencies.)
