Ajaz Patel's Historic Feat: A Spin Sensation in India

Ajaz Patel's impressive spin bowling secured New Zealand a historic series whitewash against India, marking the first-ever visiting team to achieve this feat in a Test series of three or more matches in India. His strategic approach and key dismissals, particularly against Rishabh Pant, were instrumental in the triumph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 14:59 IST
Ajaz Patel's Historic Feat: A Spin Sensation in India
Ajaz Patel. (Photo- Blackcaps X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ajaz Patel, a New Zealand spinner, expressed delight after his team's monumental series win over India on Indian turf. The victory marked New Zealand as the first visiting team to secure a whitewash in a three-match Test series in India, thanks to Patel's strategic spin bowling.

In his post-match remarks, Patel humorously considered taking a part of the Wankhede Stadium pitch home as a memento. He highlighted the role of rhythm in spin bowling and emphasized capitalizing on favorable conditions to make a substantial impact.

Ajaz's tactical thinking was evident in his battle with Rishabh Pant, whose aggressive play was countered with calculated variation of pace and guile. This strategic shift contributed to India's batting collapse, ultimately sealing a historic 25-run victory for New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

