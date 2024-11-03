Ajaz Patel's Historic Feat: A Spin Sensation in India

Ajaz Patel, a New Zealand spinner, expressed delight after his team's monumental series win over India on Indian turf. The victory marked New Zealand as the first visiting team to secure a whitewash in a three-match Test series in India, thanks to Patel's strategic spin bowling.

In his post-match remarks, Patel humorously considered taking a part of the Wankhede Stadium pitch home as a memento. He highlighted the role of rhythm in spin bowling and emphasized capitalizing on favorable conditions to make a substantial impact.

Ajaz's tactical thinking was evident in his battle with Rishabh Pant, whose aggressive play was countered with calculated variation of pace and guile. This strategic shift contributed to India's batting collapse, ultimately sealing a historic 25-run victory for New Zealand.

