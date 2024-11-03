Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Prepares for Challenging Border-Gavaskar Trophy Clash Against Australia

India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma anticipates a challenging Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, following a series loss to New Zealand. Despite India's recent setback, Sharma emphasizes a focused approach and a positive environment to maintain past successes against the Aussies. The highly anticipated series kicks off on November 22 in Perth.

India's cricket skipper, Rohit Sharma, acknowledged on Sunday the formidable task ahead as his team gears up for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. This admission follows India's recent series defeat at home to New Zealand, culminating in a 25-run loss in the third Test.

Addressing the post-match conference, Sharma highlighted that facing Australia presents a different challenge. Emphasizing focus and simplicity, he stressed the importance of a supportive atmosphere for the team, particularly for younger players. Sharma recalled India's past triumphs on Australian soil and expressed optimism for a successful campaign.

The much-anticipated series commences on November 22 in Perth, with India eyeing its fifth consecutive victory over Australia. The schedule includes Tests in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and the finale in Sydney. Historically dominant, India has celebrated 10 victories in the series over Australia since its inception, cementing its prowess in recent editions.

