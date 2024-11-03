Norris Shines Amidst Chaos at Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Lando Norris clinched pole position at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, navigating a chaotic, rain-soaked qualifying session. Max Verstappen faced setbacks, qualifying 17th after an engine change penalty. The event saw multiple crashes and disruptions, challenging teams to repair cars swiftly. George Russell joined Norris on the front row.
Lando Norris achieved a remarkable pole position at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, displaying skill amidst a tumultuous, rain-drenched qualifying session.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen battled setbacks, qualifying only 17th after incurring a grid penalty due to an engine change. Teams rushed to repair cars amid multiple crashes and disruptions.
George Russell secured a front-row spot alongside fellow Briton Norris, while RB's Yuki Tsunoda surprised with a third-place qualification. The event highlighted resilience and adaptability as the sport's leading figures faced challenging conditions.
