Norris Shines Amidst Chaos at Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Lando Norris achieved a remarkable pole position at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, displaying skill amidst a tumultuous, rain-drenched qualifying session.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen battled setbacks, qualifying only 17th after incurring a grid penalty due to an engine change. Teams rushed to repair cars amid multiple crashes and disruptions.

George Russell secured a front-row spot alongside fellow Briton Norris, while RB's Yuki Tsunoda surprised with a third-place qualification. The event highlighted resilience and adaptability as the sport's leading figures faced challenging conditions.

