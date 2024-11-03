Lucky Escape: Jack Miller's Near-Miss at Malaysian GP

Australian motorcyclist Jack Miller was fortunate to walk away mostly unscathed from a harrowing crash during Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit. The Red Bull KTM rider collided with teammate Brad Binder and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, leading to a dramatic accident where his helmet struck Quartararo's rear tyre and Honda's Joan Mir inadvertently ran over Miller's legs.

The incident prompted an immediate red flag, halting the race. While Binder and Quartararo quickly moved to safety, Miller lay motionless on the track until medical personnel arrived. After being treated at the circuit's medical center, he was seen returning to the paddocks with just minor injuries, to the relief of fans and fellow competitors. Binder and Miller did not rejoin the race, while Quartararo managed to secure a sixth-place finish on a spare bike.

Miller later expressed his gratitude on social media, acknowledging the good fortune in escaping serious harm. Fellow riders, including Mir, anxiously awaited updates on his condition, highlighting the inherent dangers of the sport. Sunday's race concluded with Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia taking the victory, extending his lead over rival Jorge Martin ahead of the season's final showdown.

