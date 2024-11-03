Left Menu

Lucky Escape: Jack Miller's Near-Miss at Malaysian GP

Jack Miller narrowly escaped severe injury after a dramatic crash at the Malaysian Grand Prix's opening lap, involving teammate Brad Binder and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo. Despite being run over, Miller emerged with minor bruises and assured fans of his well-being. Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia eventually won the race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 22:14 IST
Lucky Escape: Jack Miller's Near-Miss at Malaysian GP
Jack Miller

Australian motorcyclist Jack Miller was fortunate to walk away mostly unscathed from a harrowing crash during Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit. The Red Bull KTM rider collided with teammate Brad Binder and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, leading to a dramatic accident where his helmet struck Quartararo's rear tyre and Honda's Joan Mir inadvertently ran over Miller's legs.

The incident prompted an immediate red flag, halting the race. While Binder and Quartararo quickly moved to safety, Miller lay motionless on the track until medical personnel arrived. After being treated at the circuit's medical center, he was seen returning to the paddocks with just minor injuries, to the relief of fans and fellow competitors. Binder and Miller did not rejoin the race, while Quartararo managed to secure a sixth-place finish on a spare bike.

Miller later expressed his gratitude on social media, acknowledging the good fortune in escaping serious harm. Fellow riders, including Mir, anxiously awaited updates on his condition, highlighting the inherent dangers of the sport. Sunday's race concluded with Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia taking the victory, extending his lead over rival Jorge Martin ahead of the season's final showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank Report Unveils Breakthrough in Tracking Economic Growth

How Digital Tech is Shaping Malaysia's Agrofood Future

Asia-Pacific Faces Climate Crisis: Urgent Solutions Needed

How Digitalization Shapes Inclusive Growth: Key Insights from a World Bank Review

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024