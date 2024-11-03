Left Menu

Sri Lanka Clinches Hong Kong Sixes 2024 Title in Thrilling Finale

Sri Lanka emerged victorious in the Hong Kong Sixes 2024, defeating Pakistan by 3 wickets in a thrilling final. Noteworthy performances included Sandun Weerakkody's rapid 34 and Lahiru Madushanka's 19 off 5 balls. Pakistan had earlier been bowled out for 72 in their innings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 22:45 IST
Sri Lanka Clinches Hong Kong Sixes 2024 Title in Thrilling Finale
Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka Final (Photo: Hong Kong Sixes). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Hong Kong

In a spectacular conclusion to the Hong Kong Sixes 2024, Sri Lanka claimed victory over Pakistan by 3 wickets, securing the championship title at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Mong Kok.

After Pakistan's batting lineup was dismissed for 72 runs in 5.2 overs, Muhammad Akhlaq's 48 off 20 deliveries was a standout performance. Sri Lanka, undeterred, managed to withstand initial pressure from Pakistan's bowlers. Sandun Weerakkody's quick-fire 34 from just 13 balls, alongside the captain Lahiru Madushanka's skittish 19 from 5 balls, and Tharindu Ratnayake's vital 16 not out off 4 helped steer Sri Lanka to victory.

Earlier in the tournament, Australia's Dan Christian delivered an incredible over, hitting six consecutive sixes against Pakistan's Asif Ali in the semi-final, helping Australia post 107/1 in six overs. Despite the blistering performance, Pakistan chased down the target in 5.5 overs to secure their spot in the final, powered by Muhammad Akhlaq's 32 off 10 balls and Asif Ali's rapid 32 off 8 balls.

Sri Lanka earned their place in the final by narrowly defeating Bangladesh in the semi-finals, with Tharindu Rathnayake taking four wickets as Bangladesh was bowled out for 103. The chase saw Sri Lanka need 14 runs in the final over, which they achieved with three wickets to spare.

The tournament also featured other significant contests, with Oman defeating England in the Bowl final by 4 wickets, and South Africa triumphing over the UAE by just 1 run in a nail-biting Plate final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank Report Unveils Breakthrough in Tracking Economic Growth

How Digital Tech is Shaping Malaysia's Agrofood Future

Asia-Pacific Faces Climate Crisis: Urgent Solutions Needed

How Digitalization Shapes Inclusive Growth: Key Insights from a World Bank Review

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024