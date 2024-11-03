Sri Lanka Clinches Hong Kong Sixes 2024 Title in Thrilling Finale

In a spectacular conclusion to the Hong Kong Sixes 2024, Sri Lanka claimed victory over Pakistan by 3 wickets, securing the championship title at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Mong Kok.

After Pakistan's batting lineup was dismissed for 72 runs in 5.2 overs, Muhammad Akhlaq's 48 off 20 deliveries was a standout performance. Sri Lanka, undeterred, managed to withstand initial pressure from Pakistan's bowlers. Sandun Weerakkody's quick-fire 34 from just 13 balls, alongside the captain Lahiru Madushanka's skittish 19 from 5 balls, and Tharindu Ratnayake's vital 16 not out off 4 helped steer Sri Lanka to victory.

Earlier in the tournament, Australia's Dan Christian delivered an incredible over, hitting six consecutive sixes against Pakistan's Asif Ali in the semi-final, helping Australia post 107/1 in six overs. Despite the blistering performance, Pakistan chased down the target in 5.5 overs to secure their spot in the final, powered by Muhammad Akhlaq's 32 off 10 balls and Asif Ali's rapid 32 off 8 balls.

Sri Lanka earned their place in the final by narrowly defeating Bangladesh in the semi-finals, with Tharindu Rathnayake taking four wickets as Bangladesh was bowled out for 103. The chase saw Sri Lanka need 14 runs in the final over, which they achieved with three wickets to spare.

The tournament also featured other significant contests, with Oman defeating England in the Bowl final by 4 wickets, and South Africa triumphing over the UAE by just 1 run in a nail-biting Plate final.

(With inputs from agencies.)