Nageeye and Chepkirui Triumph in Thrilling NYC Marathon
Abdi Nageeye triumphed in a dramatic New York City Marathon, pulling away in the final moments to claim victory with a time of 2:07:39. Sheila Chepkirui led a Kenyan sweep of the women's podium, marking a historic race. American Daniel Romanchuk and Susannah Scaroni dominated the wheelchair races.
In a gripping spectacle at the New York City Marathon, Dutchman Abdi Nageeye broke away in the final stretch to win in 2:07:39. A close contender, the 2022 champion Evans Chebet, fell behind just 400 meters from the finish, settling for second.
On a historic day for the women's race, Sheila Chepkirui led a Kenyan podium sweep, completing the course in 2:24:35. Defending champion Hellen Obiri was narrowly overtaken, while veteran Vivian Cheruiyot finished third.
In the wheelchair category, American Daniel Romanchuk clinched his third title, and Susannah Scaroni secured a decisive victory, obliterating her competition. The marathon capped a vibrant showcase of resilience and sporting excellence.
