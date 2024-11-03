Nageeye and Chepkirui Triumph in Thrilling NYC Marathon

In a gripping spectacle at the New York City Marathon, Dutchman Abdi Nageeye broke away in the final stretch to win in 2:07:39. A close contender, the 2022 champion Evans Chebet, fell behind just 400 meters from the finish, settling for second.

On a historic day for the women's race, Sheila Chepkirui led a Kenyan podium sweep, completing the course in 2:24:35. Defending champion Hellen Obiri was narrowly overtaken, while veteran Vivian Cheruiyot finished third.

In the wheelchair category, American Daniel Romanchuk clinched his third title, and Susannah Scaroni secured a decisive victory, obliterating her competition. The marathon capped a vibrant showcase of resilience and sporting excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)