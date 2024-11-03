Left Menu

Nageeye and Chepkirui Triumph in Thrilling NYC Marathon

Abdi Nageeye triumphed in a dramatic New York City Marathon, pulling away in the final moments to claim victory with a time of 2:07:39. Sheila Chepkirui led a Kenyan sweep of the women's podium, marking a historic race. American Daniel Romanchuk and Susannah Scaroni dominated the wheelchair races.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 23:46 IST
Nageeye and Chepkirui Triumph in Thrilling NYC Marathon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a gripping spectacle at the New York City Marathon, Dutchman Abdi Nageeye broke away in the final stretch to win in 2:07:39. A close contender, the 2022 champion Evans Chebet, fell behind just 400 meters from the finish, settling for second.

On a historic day for the women's race, Sheila Chepkirui led a Kenyan podium sweep, completing the course in 2:24:35. Defending champion Hellen Obiri was narrowly overtaken, while veteran Vivian Cheruiyot finished third.

In the wheelchair category, American Daniel Romanchuk clinched his third title, and Susannah Scaroni secured a decisive victory, obliterating her competition. The marathon capped a vibrant showcase of resilience and sporting excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank Report Unveils Breakthrough in Tracking Economic Growth

How Digital Tech is Shaping Malaysia's Agrofood Future

Asia-Pacific Faces Climate Crisis: Urgent Solutions Needed

How Digitalization Shapes Inclusive Growth: Key Insights from a World Bank Review

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024