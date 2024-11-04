Left Menu

Cricket Titans Brace for Upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australian cricket legends Adam Gilchrist and David Warner discuss India's mental state following a series whitewash by New Zealand. They caution against underestimating Rohit Sharma's team in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, highlighting the impact of recent defeats and critical players like Bumrah and Siraj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 04-11-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 15:06 IST
Australian cricket icons Adam Gilchrist and David Warner have expressed concern over the psychological impact of India's recent 3-0 home series defeat to New Zealand. The duo expects that such a loss will weigh heavily on Indian cricketers as they prepare to face Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting November 22 in Perth.

Gilchrist highlighted the internal questioning that the Indian team must be undergoing, given the rare nature of the clean sweep. He noted the expectations from a passionate cricketing nation could add pressure but also backed the team to regroup and address their vulnerabilities.

Warner emphasized the necessity for Australia to counter India's formidable pace duo, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. He pointed out the potential for big scores if Australia's batsmen can stance firm against these bowlers. Meanwhile, Mark Waugh noted the absence of Mohammed Shami as a crucial loss for India in their bid to challenge Australia.

