Rajasthan Royals Bank on Core Retentions, Eye IPL Glory

In a strategic move to ensure stability, the Rajasthan Royals have decided to retain the maximum number of players allowed under the IPL's rules. Six pivotal players, including skipper Sanju Samson, remain with the team.

Speaking to JioCinema, head coach Rahul Dravid explained the rationale behind this decision, asserting their trust in core team continuity and leadership. Samson's dual role as batsman and wicketkeeper, coupled with his input in retention decisions, made him a crucial asset.

Dravid acknowledged the challenges and advantages presented by the retention limits and RTM rule changes, highlighting the franchise's focus on building a competitive squad for the upcoming season.

(With inputs from agencies.)