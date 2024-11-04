Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals Bank on Core Retentions, Eye IPL Glory

The Rajasthan Royals have opted to retain six key players, emphasizing stability and faith in their current squad. Head coach Rahul Dravid highlighted captain Sanju Samson's pivotal role in these decisions. With a limited retention budget, the team aims to fortify its foundation and seeks success in the upcoming IPL season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 16:21 IST
Rajasthan Royals Bank on Core Retentions, Eye IPL Glory
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to ensure stability, the Rajasthan Royals have decided to retain the maximum number of players allowed under the IPL's rules. Six pivotal players, including skipper Sanju Samson, remain with the team.

Speaking to JioCinema, head coach Rahul Dravid explained the rationale behind this decision, asserting their trust in core team continuity and leadership. Samson's dual role as batsman and wicketkeeper, coupled with his input in retention decisions, made him a crucial asset.

Dravid acknowledged the challenges and advantages presented by the retention limits and RTM rule changes, highlighting the franchise's focus on building a competitive squad for the upcoming season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024