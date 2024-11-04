IPL Auction Set for Riyadh Debut
The Indian Premier League's high-profile auction will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. Key Indian stars like Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul will be available. Franchises will utilize Rs 641.5 crore for 204 slots, with 70 designated for overseas players.
The Indian Premier League's high-profile auction is set to break new ground as it moves to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, an unusual but intriguing choice confirmed by sources within the BCCI on Monday.
According to an anonymous insider from BCCI, the auction is slated for November 24 and 25. This year's event promises excitement with Indian stars such as Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Arshdeep Singh attracting significant attention.
A total of Rs 641.5 crore is allocated for the 10 franchises, which aim to fill 204 slots, including 70 reserved for overseas talent. Currently, 46 players have been retained at a collective expense of Rs 558.5 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
