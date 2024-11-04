Left Menu

IPL Auction Set for Riyadh Debut

The Indian Premier League's high-profile auction will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. Key Indian stars like Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul will be available. Franchises will utilize Rs 641.5 crore for 204 slots, with 70 designated for overseas players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 17:12 IST
IPL Auction Set for Riyadh Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Premier League's high-profile auction is set to break new ground as it moves to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, an unusual but intriguing choice confirmed by sources within the BCCI on Monday.

According to an anonymous insider from BCCI, the auction is slated for November 24 and 25. This year's event promises excitement with Indian stars such as Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Arshdeep Singh attracting significant attention.

A total of Rs 641.5 crore is allocated for the 10 franchises, which aim to fill 204 slots, including 70 reserved for overseas talent. Currently, 46 players have been retained at a collective expense of Rs 558.5 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024