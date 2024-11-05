Left Menu

Mario Balotelli Returns to Serie A with a Bang

Mario Balotelli made a notable comeback in the Serie A, returning for Genoa after four years. Despite earning a quick yellow card, Genoa secured a 1-0 victory over Parma. Other league highlights saw Empoli defeat Como 1-0, and Lazio edge past Cagliari 2-1 with a late penalty.

Mario Balotelli
  • Country:
  • Italy

Mario Balotelli made a splash with his return to Serie A, starring as a late substitute in Genoa's critical 1-0 victory against Parma. Entering the game in the 86th minute, Balotelli's presence was quickly felt as he drew a yellow card within minutes of play.

Despite Parma's strong first-half performance, Genoa managed to seize control after halftime, culminating in Andrea Pinamonti's decisive 79th-minute goal. This victory marks Genoa's first win since August, lifting them off the bottom of the league standings.

In other Serie A action, Empoli claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over Como, thanks to Pietro Pellegri's early second-half strike. Lazio also celebrated a 2-1 triumph over Cagliari, with a late penalty from Mattia Zaccagni sealing the win as two Cagliari players faced expulsions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

