Mario Balotelli Returns to Serie A with a Bang

Mario Balotelli made a splash with his return to Serie A, starring as a late substitute in Genoa's critical 1-0 victory against Parma. Entering the game in the 86th minute, Balotelli's presence was quickly felt as he drew a yellow card within minutes of play.

Despite Parma's strong first-half performance, Genoa managed to seize control after halftime, culminating in Andrea Pinamonti's decisive 79th-minute goal. This victory marks Genoa's first win since August, lifting them off the bottom of the league standings.

In other Serie A action, Empoli claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over Como, thanks to Pietro Pellegri's early second-half strike. Lazio also celebrated a 2-1 triumph over Cagliari, with a late penalty from Mattia Zaccagni sealing the win as two Cagliari players faced expulsions.

