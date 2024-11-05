Houston Dynamo’s Herrera Faces Red Card Drama
Hector Herrera, Houston Dynamo's captain, received a red card for spitting near a referee during a penalty shootout against Seattle Sounders in an MLS playoff game. Initially undetected, the incident led to Herrera's dismissal after a VAR review. The match ended in a 7-6 penalty loss for Houston.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 11:07 IST
Houston Dynamo captain Hector Herrera was sent off after spitting near the feet of a referee during a penalty shootout defeat against the Seattle Sounders in Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup playoffs.
Despite not seeing the incident initially, the referee handed Herrera a red card following a Video Assistant Referee review, as reported by U.S. media. This occurred after Herrera received a yellow card for a foul on Seattle defender Jackson Ragen.
The 34-year-old midfielder, with 105 caps for Mexico, joined Houston from Atletico Madrid in 2022 and has since made 82 appearances for the MLS team.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Plea against board exams for various classes: SC pulls up Karnataka govt for conducting exam, says no where this methodology adopted.
If you are so concerned about students' welfare, then open good schools: SC to Karnataka govt on plea against board exams for various classes.
SC refuses to stay ongoing Telangana Public Service Commission (TPSC) exam for over 500 Grade-I posts in various government departments.
Cybercrime Scam Unveiled: Lessons from Vardhman Group Chairman's Ordeal
Tragic Highway Collision Claims Three Lives in Varanasi