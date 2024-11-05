Houston Dynamo’s Herrera Faces Red Card Drama

Houston Dynamo captain Hector Herrera was sent off after spitting near the feet of a referee during a penalty shootout defeat against the Seattle Sounders in Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup playoffs.

Despite not seeing the incident initially, the referee handed Herrera a red card following a Video Assistant Referee review, as reported by U.S. media. This occurred after Herrera received a yellow card for a foul on Seattle defender Jackson Ragen.

The 34-year-old midfielder, with 105 caps for Mexico, joined Houston from Atletico Madrid in 2022 and has since made 82 appearances for the MLS team.

