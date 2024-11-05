Left Menu

Houston Dynamo’s Herrera Faces Red Card Drama

Hector Herrera, Houston Dynamo's captain, received a red card for spitting near a referee during a penalty shootout against Seattle Sounders in an MLS playoff game. Initially undetected, the incident led to Herrera's dismissal after a VAR review. The match ended in a 7-6 penalty loss for Houston.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 11:07 IST
Houston Dynamo captain Hector Herrera was sent off after spitting near the feet of a referee during a penalty shootout defeat against the Seattle Sounders in Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup playoffs.

Despite not seeing the incident initially, the referee handed Herrera a red card following a Video Assistant Referee review, as reported by U.S. media. This occurred after Herrera received a yellow card for a foul on Seattle defender Jackson Ragen.

The 34-year-old midfielder, with 105 caps for Mexico, joined Houston from Atletico Madrid in 2022 and has since made 82 appearances for the MLS team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

