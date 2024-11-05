Reviving the Afro-Asia Cricket Cup: Negotiations Underway for Long-Awaited Tournament
The Africa Cricket Association is in talks with the Asian Cricket Council to revive the Afro-Asia Cup after nearly two decades. This event, featuring players from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, aims to promote cricket and financial growth. Plans for an IPL-style Africa Premier League are also underway.
The Africa Cricket Association (ACA) is in active discussions with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to bring back the Afro-Asia Cup, a significant event for cricket enthusiasts across continents. Nearly two decades since its last edition, the tournament could see players from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh join forces once again.
Tavengwa Mukuhlani, interim chairman of the ACA and Zimbabwe Cricket Chair, highlighted the substantial financial benefits the tournament could bring, stating there is significant interest from both African and Asian parties. The ACC has yet to officially respond to these overtures.
Meanwhile, the ACA is considering hosting an Africa Premier League, inspired by the Indian Premier League's model. ACA CEO Cassim Suliman indicated that although still in planning stages, the league aims to benefit all stakeholders once approval is granted by African cricket boards.
