Agni Chopra: The Rising Cricket Star Breaking Records

Agni Chopra, a budding cricketer and son of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, has impressed with a stellar First-Class average of 99.06. Despite his parentage, he remains focused on cricket, dreaming of rising from the Ranji Plate League to international fame. Agni emphasizes focusing on the next match and maintaining fitness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:44 IST
  • India

In an impressive display of cricketing talent, Agni Chopra, son of famed Bollywood filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, has earned an average of 99.06 in First-Class cricket. Since making his debut in the Ranji Trophy Plate League for Mizoram, he has amassed 1585 runs in just nine games.

Chopra credits his success to a fierce desire to avoid getting out, a focus articulated by his coach, Khushpreet Singh. This year has already seen him scoring big with innings of 218 and 238 against Arunachal and Manipur.

Aiming for greater horizons, Chopra dreams of playing in more prestigious leagues and hopes to be scouted for the IPL and Indian national team. Despite the pressure of famous parents, Agni keeps his focus on the immediate next game for Mizoram, sharing his goals to elevate the team to the Elite division.

(With inputs from agencies.)

