Left Menu

Novak Djokovic Withdraws from ATP Finals Due to Injury

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the ATP Finals due to an unspecified injury, as announced via Instagram. The tournament, which he has won seven times, begins Sunday in Turin. His season highlights include winning his first Olympic gold and reaching the Shanghai Masters final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:57 IST
Novak Djokovic Withdraws from ATP Finals Due to Injury
Novak Djokovic
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Novak Djokovic has announced he will not be defending his ATP Finals title this year due to an unspecified injury. Djokovic, a seven-time winner of the event, made the announcement on social media, expressing his disappointment and apologizing to fans.

The ATP Finals, set to start in Turin, Italy, on Sunday, will proceed without Djokovic, who was a favorite to win. The tennis star has had a noteworthy year, highlighted by securing his first Olympic gold medal in Paris and a record 99th tour-level title.

Despite these accomplishments, Djokovic was unable to add to his 24 Grand Slam titles, exiting the US Open in the third round and subsequently withdrawing injured from the Paris Masters. His withdrawal marks an unexpected end to his season's competitive play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024