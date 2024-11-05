Novak Djokovic Withdraws from ATP Finals Due to Injury

Novak Djokovic has announced he will not be defending his ATP Finals title this year due to an unspecified injury. Djokovic, a seven-time winner of the event, made the announcement on social media, expressing his disappointment and apologizing to fans.

The ATP Finals, set to start in Turin, Italy, on Sunday, will proceed without Djokovic, who was a favorite to win. The tennis star has had a noteworthy year, highlighted by securing his first Olympic gold medal in Paris and a record 99th tour-level title.

Despite these accomplishments, Djokovic was unable to add to his 24 Grand Slam titles, exiting the US Open in the third round and subsequently withdrawing injured from the Paris Masters. His withdrawal marks an unexpected end to his season's competitive play.

