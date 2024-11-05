Odegaard's Return: Arsenal Skipper Back from Injury
Martin Odegaard, Arsenal captain, is back in training after an ankle injury sidelined him for two months. The midfielder's injury occurred during Norway's win over Austria. His return boosts Arsenal ahead of their crucial Champions League match against Inter Milan.
Arsenal's captain, Martin Odegaard, has resumed full training following a two-month hiatus due to an ankle injury. The injury occurred during Norway's 2-1 victory over Austria in September's Nations League.
The 25-year-old midfielder missed 12 matches during his recovery. Arsenal reported on Tuesday that Odegaard participated in training with the squad as they prepared for an upcoming Champions League face-off against Inter Milan.
Arsenal currently ranks ninth in the Champions League standings, with Inter just ahead in seventh place, both holding seven points after three games.
