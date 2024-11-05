Boland vs Rahul: Battle for Test Supremacy at the MCG

The second four-day match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is shaping up as a pivotal audition for Australia's vacant batting spot. However, the spotlight is equally on fast bowler Scott Boland, who intends to prove himself by targeting India's KL Rahul as preparation continues for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Despite a challenging history in Australia, Rahul joins the India A side for crucial match practice, hoping to secure a spot in the upcoming Perth Test. Boland, seizing the opportunity, expressed confidence about facing Rahul on home turf. 'He's a world-class player but I think we can get on top of him early,' Boland remarked.

While preparing to solidify his presence, Boland acknowledged New Zealand's dominance in their recent 3-0 victory over India, cautioning against overanalyzing the results. With a home Test average of 12.21 and recovering from an early injury, Boland is ready to capitalize on any opportunity this season, continuing his comeback with resilience and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)