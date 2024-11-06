Left Menu

David Warner Returns: Leading Sydney Thunder in BBL

Six years post 'Sandpaper-gate', David Warner's leadership ban in Australian cricket has been lifted. Now, he is captaining Sydney Thunder in BBL, aiming to lead by example and nurture young talent. His appointment has been hailed as beneficial for the club’s future ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 06-11-2024 05:23 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 05:23 IST
David Warner Returns: Leading Sydney Thunder in BBL
Warner
  • Country:
  • Australia

Six years after the infamous Newlands ball-tampering scandal, former Australia batsman David Warner is back in a leadership role, appointed as captain of the Big Bash League (BBL) team Sydney Thunder. His life ban from leadership positions in Australian cricket was revoked last month by Cricket Australia (CA).

Warner, who was the original skipper for the Thunder, expressed his excitement about returning to captain the side, saying it holds significant personal meaning. 'Being back with the 'C' next to my name feels fantastic,' he stated on Wednesday.

Thunder's general manager, Trent Copeland, emphasized the broader impact of Warner's leadership, stating it's about setting young players up for success. Warner aims to use his experience to guide the team and create a lasting legacy, particularly for his family and future generations of players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024