David Warner Returns: Leading Sydney Thunder in BBL

Six years after the infamous Newlands ball-tampering scandal, former Australia batsman David Warner is back in a leadership role, appointed as captain of the Big Bash League (BBL) team Sydney Thunder. His life ban from leadership positions in Australian cricket was revoked last month by Cricket Australia (CA).

Warner, who was the original skipper for the Thunder, expressed his excitement about returning to captain the side, saying it holds significant personal meaning. 'Being back with the 'C' next to my name feels fantastic,' he stated on Wednesday.

Thunder's general manager, Trent Copeland, emphasized the broader impact of Warner's leadership, stating it's about setting young players up for success. Warner aims to use his experience to guide the team and create a lasting legacy, particularly for his family and future generations of players.

(With inputs from agencies.)