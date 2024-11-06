Josh Inglis: Unexpected Captaincy Duties Amid Crucial Series

In a surprising move, Josh Inglis has been appointed to lead the Australian cricket team for the third one-day international against Pakistan and the upcoming T20 series. The decision to promote wicketkeeper-batsman Inglis over seasoned players like Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, and Marcus Stoinis has caught attention in the cricketing world.

With ODI captain Pat Cummins taking a rest and T20 skipper Mitchell Marsh on paternity leave, selectors sought a reliable leader in Inglis. His experience with Australia A and respect from peers make him an ideal candidate, emphasized selector George Bailey. Calmly guiding the team, Inglis aims to maintain Australia's lead in the ODI series.

Ahead of a crucial series against India, Australia's test players take a backseat in the T20 games. Meanwhile, potential test opener candidates are tested in domestic matches following David Warner's retirement. As India's team prepares to face Australia after a series loss to New Zealand, the upcoming matches promise intense cricketing action.

(With inputs from agencies.)