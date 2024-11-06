Left Menu

Arsenal Faces Injury Challenges Ahead of Key Matches

Arsenal will miss Declan Rice due to injury in their Champions League clash with Inter Milan, while captain Martin Odegaard may return after an ankle injury. Rice suffered a foot injury in a recent Premier League match. Odegaard participated in full training ahead of the Milan game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 06-11-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 09:26 IST
Arsenal FC logo Image Credit: ANI
Arsenal is set to face Inter Milan without the presence of midfielder Declan Rice, who remains sidelined due to a foot injury sustained during their recent encounter with Newcastle. The England international will undergo further assessment before Arsenal's league match against Chelsea.

Meanwhile, there's a glimmer of hope for Arsenal fans as captain Martin Odegaard could make his return after being out with an ankle injury. Odegaard rejoined training on Tuesday, marking his first full session since his injury, and traveled with the squad to Milan.

Manager Mikel Arteta expressed optimism about Odegaard's early return and will decide on his participation in the upcoming match. Arsenal, who has shown promise in the Champions League, seeks to regain momentum after a winless streak in the Premier League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

