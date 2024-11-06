Flamengo Stands by Winger Bruno Henrique Amid Match-Fixing Probe

Brazilian soccer heavyweight Flamengo has issued a statement in strong support of its winger, Bruno Henrique, who finds himself entangled in a match-fixing investigation. The probe brought federal police agents to Flamengo's training facility in Rio de Janeiro, raising tensions at the club.

Local media reports indicate that investigators are scrutinizing an unusually high number of bets placed on the expectation of a yellow card for Henrique during Flamengo's narrow 2-1 defeat to Santos last year. The 33-year-old received a yellow card late in the match and was subsequently sent off, drawing further attention to the incident.

Undeterred by the investigation, Flamengo has expressed confidence in Henrique, stating that the player continues to have its unwavering support and trust. Despite the ongoing probe, Henrique, who is pivotal to the club's historic triumphs, is scheduled to feature in an upcoming match against Cruzeiro.

(With inputs from agencies.)