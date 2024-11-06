Coco Gauff Shines at WTA Finals: Upsets Swiatek

Coco Gauff secured a major win over Iga Swiatek at the WTA Finals, marking her second victory in 13 encounters against the former world No. 1. Gauff's 6-3, 6-4 triumph advances her to the semifinals of the tournament.

This victory also means that Iga Swiatek, despite her efforts, will not surpass Aryna Sabalenka in the rankings this week, ensuring that Sabalenka concludes the year as the world No. 1.

Gauff halted Swiatek's six-match winning streak at the WTA Finals, an impressive run that the Polish player had maintained since winning the event last year. Meanwhile, Barbora Krejcikova kept her hopes alive, following a win over Jessica Pegula.

