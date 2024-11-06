Josh Inglis Takes the Helm for Australia in ODI & T20I Series Against Pakistan

In a significant decision, Josh Inglis has been appointed as Australia's captain for the upcoming third and final ODI, as well as for the T20I series against Pakistan. The matches are slated between November 14 and 18 in Brisbane, Sydney, and Hobart. Inglis, an in-form wicketkeeper-batter, was chosen over experienced white-ball players Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, marking a pivotal step in his cricketing career as Australia's Test players prioritise their preparations for a series with India.

The decision follows Inglis' crucial contributions to Australia's victorious campaign in last year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India. With veteran keeper Matthew Wade retired, Inglis, now 29, steps in as Australia's primary choice behind the stumps in both white-ball formats. "Josh is an integral part of the ODI and T20I teams," said selection chairman George Bailey. "He brings strong tactical acumen and a positive approach." Support will come from teammates like Matt Short and senior players including Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, Bailey added.

This leadership promotion allows Test stars Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith to skip the final ODI against Pakistan. Instead, Spencer Johnson and Xavier Bartlett join the squad, alongside keeper-batter Josh Philippe and pacer Lance Morris. Australia narrowly defeated Pakistan by two wickets in the opening match at the MCG, with upcoming contests set in Adelaide on November 8 and Perth on November 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)