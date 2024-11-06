Left Menu

Mohammad Salahuddin Joins Bangladesh's Coaching Cadre for West Indies Tour

Experienced coach Mohammad Salahuddin joins the Bangladesh Cricket Board's coaching staff under Phil Simmons, with a contract until March 2024. His appointment is part of a strategy to involve more local coaches. Salahuddin will be crucial in Bangladesh's upcoming tour of the West Indies.

In a strategic move to bolster their coaching team, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed seasoned coach Mohammad Salahuddin to join Phil Simmons' coaching staff on a short-term basis. Salahuddin, returning to a familiar role, has signed a contract that will keep him with the team until March 15 next year. His previous tenure with the team saw him in roles as an assistant and fielding coach.

BCB President Faruque Ahmed is optimistic that this appointment will usher in more opportunities for local talent to rise to key coaching positions. Speaking to the ICC, Ahmed reiterated his commitment to promoting deserving candidates within the national setup, highlighting Salahuddin as the perfect fit to influence the team's dynamics with his extensive expertise.

Salahuddin is set to assume the role of senior assistant coach, working closely with head coach and former West Indies all-rounder, Phil Simmons. The duo's immediate focus will be Bangladesh's forthcoming tour of the West Indies, a series that includes two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is. Although both nations are no longer competing for a place in the ICC World Test Championship final, the series presents a valuable platform for team building and improvement, especially following Bangladesh's disappointing defeat in the recent Test series against South Africa. There, they suffered a whitewash with a loss by an innings and 273 runs in the final match.

