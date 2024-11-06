UP Yoddhas Showcase Defensive Prowess Despite Close Defeat in PKL Clash

In a gripping encounter in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), UP Yoddhas narrowly missed victory against Jaipur Pink Panthers, concluding the match with a 33-30 scoreline at GMCB Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Despite the narrow defeat, the Yoddhas' defensive display was noteworthy.

UP Yoddhas' Assistant Coach Upendra Malik reflected on the performance, emphasizing promise shown during the game's initial minutes. Malik noted exceptional contributions from Sumit and Hitesh, who exemplified stellar defensive synergy. However, minor errors at critical moments altered the match's trajectory.

The game featured a standout Super Tackle by Sumit, sidelining Jaipur's Arjun, while Bharat Hooda excelled with four Raid Points and a Tackle Point. Leading 17-15 at halftime, UP Yoddhas benefitted from strong plays by Gagan Gowda and defender Ashu Singh.

Defender Sumit remarked on the team's overall effort, acknowledging the impact of mistakes at pivotal junctures. He stated, "We need to fine-tune our approach," highlighting the team's focus on learning and improving for forthcoming matches.

Strategically, the Yoddhas effectively curtailed the threat of raider Arjun, an identified peril in past contests. Malik elaborated, "Our strategy zeroed in on Arjun today, diminishing his impact significantly and pushing them towards bonus point reliance."

Though narrowly defeated, Malik recognized positive takeaways, particularly in defense, and emphasized on minimizing minor errors. Looking ahead, the Yoddhas are committed to building on defensive successes as they prepare for their next stop in Noida, aiming for victory with heightened vigor and fan support.

With eyes now set on a triumphant home leg against U Mumba, UP Yoddhas are determined to translate defensive coordination into forthcoming wins.

