KL Rahul Eyes Redemption: Unofficial Test Spotlight

KL Rahul's performance for India A against Australia A will be closely scrutinized by the selectors, particularly as he readies for potential inclusion in the Test team. His prowess in challenging fast-bowling conditions gives him an edge over peers, with a chance to shine at the MCG.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:27 IST
KL Rahul
  • Country:
  • Australia

As KL Rahul gears up for the India A match against Australia A, the national selection committee will closely monitor his performance, especially given the presence of the seasoned Australian bowler Scott Boland. This second unofficial Test, beginning Thursday, presents Rahul an opportunity to showcase his skills ahead of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

Except for Rahul, no other player in the current India A squad has played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. After being dropped mid-series against New Zealand, selectors, in collaboration with the team management, have positioned Rahul alongside reserve keeper Dhruv Jurel to join the senior team in Perth in January.

With established Australian pacer Boland in the equation, Rahul's readiness against quality fast bowling in bouncy conditions is imperative. His batting position is likely to be at No. 5 or 6 if selected, exemplifying his readiness for a challenge against the world's top bowlers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

