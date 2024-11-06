Left Menu

Thrilling Opening in The Poona Club Open: Leaders Emerge

Karandeep Kochhar and Kshitij Naveed Kaul scored seven-under 64 to lead The Poona Club Open golf tournament. Rashid Khan and Saarthak Chhibber follow closely at six-under 65. Divyansh Dubey leads Pune-based professionals with a score of 66. Veer Ahlawat and Udayan Mane had mixed performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:07 IST
Thrilling Opening in The Poona Club Open: Leaders Emerge
Karandeep Kochhar from Chandigarh and Delhi's Kshitij Naveed Kaul showcased remarkable skill, both scoring seven-under 64, to claim joint leadership at The Poona Club Open golf tournament on Wednesday.

The Delhi duo Rashid Khan and Saarthak Chhibber delivered impressive performances, posting six-under 65 to secure a joint third place in the Rs 1 crore competition.

Divyansh Dubey, notable for two eagles in his round of 66, stood out among the Pune-based golfers. Meanwhile, TATA Steel PGTI Ranking leader Veer Ahlawat and local favorite Udayan Mane finished at different ends of the leaderboard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

