Harmanpreet Kaur Shines in WBBL Team of the Decade Shortlist

Harmanpreet Kaur, a prominent figure in Indian cricket, is the only player from her country to make it to the 50-player shortlist for the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) Team of the Decade. Released on Thursday, the list includes players with over 60 matches.

The selection process involves a combination of expert panel review and public voting, with the latter open from November 11 to 24 via the Big Bash App. The final 12-player team will be announced on December 1, coinciding with the WBBL 10 final.

Cricket Australia Director Clea Smith leads the selection panel, which comprises esteemed cricket authorities like Mel Jones and Lisa Sthalekar. The process honors the remarkable talents contributing to the league's 10-year history.

