Harmanpreet Kaur Shines in WBBL Team of the Decade Shortlist

Harmanpreet Kaur is the sole Indian on the 50-player shortlist for the Women's Big Bash League Team of the Decade. Public voting will influence the final 12-player team, announced at the WBBL 10 final. The selection will honor the league's greatest players over the last decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 07-11-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 10:33 IST
India women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Harmanpreet Kaur, a prominent figure in Indian cricket, is the only player from her country to make it to the 50-player shortlist for the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) Team of the Decade. Released on Thursday, the list includes players with over 60 matches.

The selection process involves a combination of expert panel review and public voting, with the latter open from November 11 to 24 via the Big Bash App. The final 12-player team will be announced on December 1, coinciding with the WBBL 10 final.

Cricket Australia Director Clea Smith leads the selection panel, which comprises esteemed cricket authorities like Mel Jones and Lisa Sthalekar. The process honors the remarkable talents contributing to the league's 10-year history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

