Fabien's Squad: France Prepares for Japan Face-off
France's head coach Fabien Galthie has announced his team for the upcoming match against Japan. Key players include Antoine Dupont as captain and Thomas Ramos as fly-half. The match is part of the autumn series, set to take place at the iconic Stade de France.
07-11-2024
France's rugby team, led by head coach Fabien Galthie, is set to face Japan in an eagerly anticipated autumn series test at the Stade de France this Saturday.
Galthie has put together a formidable lineup, with Antoine Dupont helming the team as captain, aiming to ensure a strong performance on home turf.
Key players like Thomas Ramos at fly-half and a mix of seasoned and fresh talents are poised to deliver an exhilarating match against their Japanese counterparts.
