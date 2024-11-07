Left Menu

Fabien's Squad: France Prepares for Japan Face-off

France's head coach Fabien Galthie has announced his team for the upcoming match against Japan. Key players include Antoine Dupont as captain and Thomas Ramos as fly-half. The match is part of the autumn series, set to take place at the iconic Stade de France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:56 IST
Fabien's Squad: France Prepares for Japan Face-off
Scotland Rugby Team Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • France

France's rugby team, led by head coach Fabien Galthie, is set to face Japan in an eagerly anticipated autumn series test at the Stade de France this Saturday.

Galthie has put together a formidable lineup, with Antoine Dupont helming the team as captain, aiming to ensure a strong performance on home turf.

Key players like Thomas Ramos at fly-half and a mix of seasoned and fresh talents are poised to deliver an exhilarating match against their Japanese counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024