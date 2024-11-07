World Pickleball Championships: A Game Changer for India

Excitement is mounting as Mumbai prepares to host the World Pickleball Championships (WPC) from November 12-17, an event that signifies a major milestone for the sport's growth in India. The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) views this as a pivotal opportunity to highlight the nation's burgeoning interest in pickleball, as it draws top athletes from around the globe.

Indian stars such as Vanshik Kapadia, Tejas Mahajan, Vrushali Thakare, and Isha Lakhanai are hopeful that the championship will further popularize the sport. Gold medalist Vanshik Kapadia, who recently excelled in the Asia Pickleball Games, hailed the event as a landmark moment. He credits AIPA's focus on grassroots development for providing athletes access to top-notch facilities and training, which have prepared them to compete internationally.

Tejas Mahajan, who teamed with Kapadia to secure gold, praised AIPA's unwavering support in helping athletes refine their skills and reach their full potential. He highlighted their international competition experiences as confidence boosters. Meanwhile, Vrushali Thakare, a bronze medalist in women's doubles, stressed AIPA's pivotal role in gearing athletes for international contests. The WPC is anticipated to offer Indian competitors a valuable platform to test their prowess against the world's elite.

(With inputs from agencies.)