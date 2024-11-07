Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer's Stellar Performance Lights Up Ranji Trophy

In the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match, Shreyas Iyer smashed a remarkable 233, guiding Mumbai to 602/4 declared against Odisha. Partnered with Siddhesh Lad's 169*, the duo set a record fourth-wicket partnership. Odisha struggled, trailing by 456 runs, with spinners Mulani and Singh delivering key breakthroughs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:25 IST
Shreyas Iyer's Stellar Performance Lights Up Ranji Trophy
Shreyas Iyer
  • Country:
  • India

Shreyas Iyer's blazing form dominated the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match as he scored an exquisite 233, propelling Mumbai to an imposing 602 for four declared against Odisha. Iyer, along with Siddhesh Lad, who contributed an unbeaten 169, set a remarkable record with a 354-run partnership for the 42-time champions.

Odisha, facing an uphill task, found themselves trailing by 456 runs after spinners Shams Mulani and Himanshu Singh made significant inroads into their batting line-up. By day's end, Odisha had managed 146 for five wickets, with Sandeep Pattanaik providing some resistance with his unbeaten 73.

In other matches, Maharashtra struggled at the MCA Stadium in Pune, falling to 185 all out against Services' 293, largely due to Amit Shukla's 7/65. Meanwhile, in Shillong, Jammu and Kashmir needed just 59 more runs to beat Meghalaya, after folding them for 195 in the second innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024