Shreyas Iyer's Stellar Performance Lights Up Ranji Trophy

Shreyas Iyer's blazing form dominated the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match as he scored an exquisite 233, propelling Mumbai to an imposing 602 for four declared against Odisha. Iyer, along with Siddhesh Lad, who contributed an unbeaten 169, set a remarkable record with a 354-run partnership for the 42-time champions.

Odisha, facing an uphill task, found themselves trailing by 456 runs after spinners Shams Mulani and Himanshu Singh made significant inroads into their batting line-up. By day's end, Odisha had managed 146 for five wickets, with Sandeep Pattanaik providing some resistance with his unbeaten 73.

In other matches, Maharashtra struggled at the MCA Stadium in Pune, falling to 185 all out against Services' 293, largely due to Amit Shukla's 7/65. Meanwhile, in Shillong, Jammu and Kashmir needed just 59 more runs to beat Meghalaya, after folding them for 195 in the second innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)