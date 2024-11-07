Mbappe's Absence from France Squad Raises Questions

In a surprising move, Kylian Mbappe was excluded from France's squad for the upcoming Nations League matches against Israel and Italy. Coach Didier Deschamps announced this decision during a press conference on Thursday.

Deschamps did not disclose if an injury was behind Mbappe's absence. He described the exclusion as a 'one-off decision' that had nothing to do with Mbappe's recent participation in a Champions League match with Real Madrid.

The coach pointed out that Mbappe himself was keen to join the national team, leaving fans and analysts speculating about the true reason behind the forward's exclusion.

