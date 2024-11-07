Pakistan Open to Schedule Adjustments for 2025 Champions Trophy
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) plans to host the 2025 Champions Trophy with potential schedule adjustments to allow matches involving India to take place in the UAE. This follows security concerns and socio-political tensions that may prevent India from participating in Pakistan, prompting discussions about a 'Hybrid Model'.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a significant development, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly open to revising the schedule for the 2025 Champions Trophy, which it is set to host, to accommodate India playing its matches in the United Arab Emirates.
This adjustment could lead to the tournament being conducted in a 'Hybrid Model', as there are concerns that the Indian government might not permit its national team to travel to Pakistan due to current socio-political circumstances and security issues.
The PCB, hopeful for a resolution, has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to finalize the tournament schedule promptly, while pushing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to confirm participation and navigate governmental approvals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
