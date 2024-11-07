Left Menu

Arjun Erigaisi Climbs to Second in World Chess Rankings

Arjun Erigaisi advanced to second place in the global chess rankings after defeating Alexey Sarana. He is tied for the lead in the Masters category. His win over Sarana and reacquired 2,800 ELO rating led him past Fabiano Caruana. Amin Tabatabaei also scored an upset against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

Arjun Erigaisi
  • Country:
  • India

India's chess prodigy Arjun Erigaisi achieved a significant milestone by leaping to the second place in the global chess rankings. This achievement was cemented by his decisive victory against Alexey Sarana during the Chennai Grand Masters 2024 held on Thursday.

Displaying masterful tactics, Arjun—starting with the black pieces—reacted to Sarana's Queen's Pawn Opening by engaging in the Indian Game, swiftly shifting to an East Indian Defense, and eventually securing his second victory in the competition.

Arjun's return to a 2,800 ELO rating allowed him to surpass Fabiano Caruana, making him the notable leader in the Masters category, alongside Amin Tabatabaei who delivered a shocking win over French Grandmaster Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

