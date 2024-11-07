Left Menu

Ajit Chavan Shines in U Mumba's PKL Success

Young star Ajit Chavan has earned accolades after his stellar performance against Patna Pirates, contributing 19 points to U Mumba's victory. Coach Mazandarani praises his growth and predicts a bright future, highlighting strong teamwork and skill development as the key factors in their Pro Kabaddi Season 11 success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 23:27 IST
Ajit Chavan Shines in U Mumba's PKL Success
Ahit Chavan (Photo: PKL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Young Kabaddi sensation Ajit Chavan has received high praise from U Mumba coach Gholamreza Mazandarani following his exceptional performance against Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). U Mumba, one of the top-performing teams in PKL Season 11, has seen Ajit emerge as a key player early in the season.

In a nail-biting victory against the Patna Pirates at Hyderabad's GMCB Indoor Stadium, Ajit Chavan scored an impressive 19 points, propelling U Mumba to their fourth win of the season. Coach Mazandarani commended Ajit's remarkable improvement and contribution, expressing his delight over Ajit's potential to become a future star.

Ajit has become a standout raider, amassing 39 points over seven games this season with U Mumba. While speaking about his preparation, Ajit credited the support from his coach and captain Sunil Kumar, who encouraged his dynamic playing style. Looking ahead, U Mumba aims to maintain their momentum against UP Yoddhas as they move from Hyderabad to Noida.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024