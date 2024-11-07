Ajit Chavan Shines in U Mumba's PKL Success

Young Kabaddi sensation Ajit Chavan has received high praise from U Mumba coach Gholamreza Mazandarani following his exceptional performance against Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). U Mumba, one of the top-performing teams in PKL Season 11, has seen Ajit emerge as a key player early in the season.

In a nail-biting victory against the Patna Pirates at Hyderabad's GMCB Indoor Stadium, Ajit Chavan scored an impressive 19 points, propelling U Mumba to their fourth win of the season. Coach Mazandarani commended Ajit's remarkable improvement and contribution, expressing his delight over Ajit's potential to become a future star.

Ajit has become a standout raider, amassing 39 points over seven games this season with U Mumba. While speaking about his preparation, Ajit credited the support from his coach and captain Sunil Kumar, who encouraged his dynamic playing style. Looking ahead, U Mumba aims to maintain their momentum against UP Yoddhas as they move from Hyderabad to Noida.

(With inputs from agencies.)