Andres Guardado Bids Farewell to Football

Andres Guardado, the iconic Mexican footballer and the nation's most-capped player, announced on Thursday that he will retire from professional football at the end of this season. Guardado's farewell may occur as soon as Sunday, depending on Leon's playoff performance.

Guardado, 38, leaves a storied career behind him, featuring appearances at five World Cups and triumphs in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2011, 2015, and 2019. After his recent 182nd cap during a friendly against the U.S., he shared his decision to retire on Instagram from Leon stadium.

The versatile midfielder, who played for PSV Eindhoven, Bayer Leverkusen, and Real Betis, began his career at Atlas and won several titles, including a Copa del Rey with Betis. He expressed pride in his achievements and intends to remain in soccer, potentially joining Javier Aguirre's national coaching team.

