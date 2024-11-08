Left Menu

Andres Guardado Bids Farewell to Football

Andres Guardado, Mexico's most-capped player, announced his retirement from football at 38, ending his career after the current season. Guardado appeared in five World Cups and won three CONCACAF Gold Cups. He plans to continue in soccer, potentially joining a national team coaching staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 07:48 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 07:48 IST
Andres Guardado Bids Farewell to Football

Andres Guardado, the iconic Mexican footballer and the nation's most-capped player, announced on Thursday that he will retire from professional football at the end of this season. Guardado's farewell may occur as soon as Sunday, depending on Leon's playoff performance.

Guardado, 38, leaves a storied career behind him, featuring appearances at five World Cups and triumphs in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2011, 2015, and 2019. After his recent 182nd cap during a friendly against the U.S., he shared his decision to retire on Instagram from Leon stadium.

The versatile midfielder, who played for PSV Eindhoven, Bayer Leverkusen, and Real Betis, began his career at Atlas and won several titles, including a Copa del Rey with Betis. He expressed pride in his achievements and intends to remain in soccer, potentially joining Javier Aguirre's national coaching team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024