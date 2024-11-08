Left Menu

Pakistan Aims to Square Series as Australia Eyes Victory in Adelaide ODI

Pakistan, led by Mohammad Rizwan, decided to field after winning the toss against Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval. Australia leads the series 1-0 after a narrow win in the first game. Both teams made strategic changes as the match promises a thrilling contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 10:04 IST
Mohammad Rizwan and Pat Cummins at toss. (Picture: X/@TheRealPCB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a gripping face-off at the Adelaide Oval, Pakistan, under the leadership of Mohammad Rizwan, opted to field first against Pat Cummins' Australia in the pivotal second ODI on Friday. The series opened with an electrifying clash that saw Australia narrowly clinch a two-wicket victory, taking a 1-0 lead against the Men in Green.

Drawing confidence from their resilient performance in the series opener, Pakistan is determined to level the series. On the other hand, Australia is eager to wrap up the series with another win. At the toss, Australian captain Pat Cummins announced a strategic change, bringing in Josh Hazlewood for Sean Abbott, reinforcing their bowling lineup.

Cummins highlighted the quality of the Adelaide pitch, expressing readiness for the match. Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Rizwan chose to maintain the same squad, emphasizing their comfort with the pitch conditions. Both teams are set for a compelling encounter, with Australia naming a strong starting eleven, matched against Pakistan's formidable lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

