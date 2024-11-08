Left Menu

Hyderabad FC's Resilient Comeback Stuns Kerala Blasters

Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto lauded his team's resilience after they staged a comeback win against Kerala Blasters in Kochi. Despite an early lead by the home team, Hyderabad, with Andrei Alba's brace, secured a 2-1 victory, marking their second win. Singto emphasized refining decision-making during the break.

Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto commended his team's resilience following their dramatic comeback victory over Kerala Blasters FC in Kochi. The hosts initially took the lead with striker Jesus Jimenez's early goal. However, Hyderabad retaliated effectively, as Andrei Alba netted an equalizer just before halftime and later clinched the win with a penalty, culminating in a 2-1 triumph. This victory marked Hyderabad's second win of the season.

During the post-match press conference, Singto discussed the team's performance and emphasized the crucial three points gained. Reflecting on the game, he noted, "In terms of our play, it was not our best match due to the quick and wet pitch conditions. Despite this, credit to Kerala Blasters for pressing us high," he elaborated, acknowledging the element of luck in their victory. Singto also pointed out the need for improved decision-making during the upcoming international break.

While recognizing the team's resilience, Singto voiced his frustration over certain decision-making aspects, highlighting that better strategic choices and enhanced passing could have secured the win earlier. He urged the attackers to balance selfish play with teamwork. "Improving these areas is crucial for our progress," he said.

Singto revealed the team had a clear game plan to avoid conceding goals, although they didn't achieve a clean sheet. "Our earlier goal was to maintain a clean sheet," Singto stated, adding, "Despite the challenges posed by Kerala Blasters' aggressive strategy and the intense atmosphere, the team's grit and spirit shone through." He thanked the fans who supported them amidst the adverse conditions.

