A Battle Against Time: Kohli, Sharma, and Smith Face the Test of Legacy

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are gearing up for a pivotal Test series in Australia. Former India head coach Greg Chappell discusses the challenges the duo faces as they must channel their youthful energy to overcome recent setbacks and maintain their status against formidable opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 08-11-2024 11:04 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 11:04 IST
As Indian cricket stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma brace for a crucial Test series in Australia, former India coach Greg Chappell reflects on the iconic duo's imperative to reignite the vigor of their youth. Chappell urges the players to reawaken the energy and focus of their prime years.

Having suffered a rare 0-3 defeat in a home series against New Zealand, India seeks redemption in the upcoming five-match Test series set to commence on November 22. Chappell advises Sharma and Kohli to convene the same determination that characterized their careers' pinnacle as they compete on Australia's challenging soils.

Chappell's insights stem from his 2005 conversation with Sachin Tendulkar regarding aging's impact on batting. He emphasized the growing mental hurdles older athletes face, while Singh and Kohli face the dual challenge of maintaining their personal form and leading their teams effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

