Bopanna and Ebden Gear Up for ATP Finals Challenge

India's Rohan Bopanna and Australia's Matthew Ebden are seeded sixth at the ATP Finals in the Bob Bryan Group. They will play against Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori. The tournament features top eight singles and doubles players and occurs from November 11-17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Turin | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:38 IST
Rohan Bopanna
  • Country:
  • Italy

India's Rohan Bopanna, alongside his Australian partner Matthew Ebden, has secured a sixth seed in the prestigious ATP Finals. The duo will commence their campaign by facing off against Italy's fourth-seed pair, Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, in the Bob Bryan Group on Monday.

The ATP Finals, held from November 11-17, hosts the top-ranked players from the singles and doubles categories, marking the culmination of the year's tennis season. Within the Bob Bryan Group, Bopanna and Ebden will also contend with Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, as well as Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic from Croatia and El Salvador.

The tournament's other group pays homage to Mike Bryan, reflecting the legacy of the American Bryan twins in the doubles circuit. To progress to the semifinals, teams must emerge as one of the top two from their respective groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

