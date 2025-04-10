Masters Tournament Tees Off: Scheffler Defends His Crown
Scottie Scheffler began his title defence at the Masters with a par at Augusta National. LIV Golf's Joaquin Niemann was among the early leaders. Notable players like Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy are part of the competition. Weather is expected to improve as the day progresses.
A star-studded field featured former champions and golf veterans. Among them was Phil Mickelson, a three-time champion, along with Australian Jason Day and U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley. Rory McIlroy, aiming to complete a career Grand Slam, was slated for a later tee time.
Chilean golfer Niemann, invited specially to the event, made an impressive birdie-birdie start. Meanwhile, weather conditions saw a cool morning poised to transition into a warmer afternoon, with predicted temperatures in the mid-70s Fahrenheit welcoming the late starters.
