Masters Tournament Tees Off: Scheffler Defends His Crown

Scottie Scheffler commenced his Masters title defence at Augusta National Golf Club under sunny skies with a steady par. The tournament kicked off with LIV Golf's Joaquin Niemann briefly sharing the early lead alongside other top contenders.

A star-studded field featured former champions and golf veterans. Among them was Phil Mickelson, a three-time champion, along with Australian Jason Day and U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley. Rory McIlroy, aiming to complete a career Grand Slam, was slated for a later tee time.

Chilean golfer Niemann, invited specially to the event, made an impressive birdie-birdie start. Meanwhile, weather conditions saw a cool morning poised to transition into a warmer afternoon, with predicted temperatures in the mid-70s Fahrenheit welcoming the late starters.

