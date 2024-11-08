CAG's Sports Complex: A Hub for Talented Athletes

Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Girish Chandra Murmu, inaugurated a new sports complex dedicated to national sports promotion on Friday. Located in Ranchi, the facility is set to serve as a training hub for CAG's cricket, football, and hockey teams.

The initiative underscores CAG's commitment to fostering talent, offering teams a centralized venue to practice and compete at a high level, taking on elite sports teams like railways. The complex is uniquely focused on competitive sports, providing a dedicated space for skill development and rigorous training.

Future expansions include indoor facilities for badminton and table tennis. Since 2010, the Indian Audit and Accounts Department has actively recruited 1,493 talented sportspersons under its sports quota, with a commendable 211 athletes joining in 2023 alone.

