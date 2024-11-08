Left Menu

BCCI's Intense Review: Unraveling India's Cricket Debacle

The BCCI conducted a thorough review of India's 0-3 loss to New Zealand. Key topics were Rohit Sharma's leadership, Gambhir's coaching style, and the selection strategy. Discussions focused on team decisions like resting Bumrah and opting for a rank turner. The team aims to improve before their Australia tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 22:11 IST
In a critical meeting, the BCCI dissected India's unexpected 0-3 series defeat against New Zealand. Key figures such as skipper Rohit Sharma, selector Ajit Agarkar, and coach Gautam Gambhir were present, reflecting on strategic choices including the contentious pitch selection for the Mumbai Test.

The exhaustive review addressed Gambhir's unique coaching methods contrasted with Rahul Dravid's style, sparking internal discussions on team adaptation. Questions arose over decisions like resting pace leader Jasprit Bumrah and selecting a rank turner, given past performance on similar surfaces.

With India set to tour Australia, the meeting sought solutions to align team strategy under Gambhir, Rohit, and Agarkar's guidance. Concerns about player selection persisted, notably for T20 all-rounder Nitish Reddy and rookie pacer Harshit Rana, as consensus within the team remains divided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

