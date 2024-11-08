Left Menu

PCB Firm on ICC Champions Trophy: No Hybrid Model Consideration

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirms there has been no discussion of a hybrid model for the ICC Champions Trophy. The PCB stands firm against media speculation and urges official communication. Tensions remain as India refrains from bilateral cricket with Pakistan due to political issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:44 IST
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi (Photo: Mohsin Naqvi/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Mohsin Naqvi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, declared there has been no dialogue about adopting a hybrid model for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, which is set to be hosted by Pakistan. Naqvi emphasized that despite reports from Indian media suggesting otherwise, there has been no official communication regarding this matter. He stated firmly that the PCB is not open to considering such a proposal until any concerns are formally presented in writing.

Sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had previously indicated that the Indian cricket team may not travel to Pakistan for the tournament. The BCCI suggested holding the matches in neutral venues like Dubai or Sri Lanka instead. The political tensions between the two nations have prevented a bilateral cricket series since Pakistan's 2012-13 tour of India, confining their encounters to ICC and Asia Cup events.

Commenting on the situation, Naqvi asserted that cricket should remain independent of political disputes. With the Champions Trophy expected to take place early next year, Pakistan is intensifying its efforts to enhance facilities in Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Multan, showcasing their commitment to hosting the prestigious event.

