PCB Firm on ICC Champions Trophy: No Hybrid Model Consideration

Mohsin Naqvi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, declared there has been no dialogue about adopting a hybrid model for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, which is set to be hosted by Pakistan. Naqvi emphasized that despite reports from Indian media suggesting otherwise, there has been no official communication regarding this matter. He stated firmly that the PCB is not open to considering such a proposal until any concerns are formally presented in writing.

Sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had previously indicated that the Indian cricket team may not travel to Pakistan for the tournament. The BCCI suggested holding the matches in neutral venues like Dubai or Sri Lanka instead. The political tensions between the two nations have prevented a bilateral cricket series since Pakistan's 2012-13 tour of India, confining their encounters to ICC and Asia Cup events.

Commenting on the situation, Naqvi asserted that cricket should remain independent of political disputes. With the Champions Trophy expected to take place early next year, Pakistan is intensifying its efforts to enhance facilities in Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Multan, showcasing their commitment to hosting the prestigious event.

