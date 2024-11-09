Gauff Soars to WTA Finals Showdown with Zheng

In a gripping semi-final clash at the WTA Finals, American Coco Gauff overcame world number one Aryna Sabalenka with a decisive 7-6(4) 6-3 victory, securing her spot in the championship match.

Sabalenka, despite ending the year as the top-ranked player, saw her hopes of a maiden WTA Finals title dashed, as Gauff reached her first final in this prestigious end-of-season event. Meanwhile, China's Zheng Qinwen made a successful debut by defeating Czech Barbora Krejcikova 6-3 7-5.

Gauff's match against Sabalenka was a nail-biter from start to finish. Despite Sabalenka's strong start and early breaks, Gauff's resilience paid off, allowing her to take the first set through a tiebreak. Gauff then exhibited formidable control in the second set, ultimately sealing her victory to set up a highly anticipated final against Zheng, who also had an impressive run in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)