Pakistan Firm on Hosting 2025 Champions Trophy Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) plans to host the 2025 Champions Trophy within the country, regardless of whether India participates. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the decision after Indian media reported the BCCI's reluctance for India to travel to Pakistan.

Due to diplomatic standoffs, India has not played in Pakistan since 2008. When Pakistan hosted the Asia Cup in 2022, India contested their matches in Sri Lanka. Naqvi stated there had been no discussions on a 'hybrid model' for the Champions Trophy and awaited India's official stance.

While maintaining dialogue with international boards, Naqvi expressed hope to welcome overseas fans for the event, marking it as Pakistan's first ICC-hosted event since 1996.

(With inputs from agencies.)