Mohammad Nabi Eyes One Last Hurrah at ICC Champions Trophy

Following Afghanistan's series triumph against Bangladesh, their former captain Mohammad Nabi has expressed a keen desire to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy next year in Pakistan. Nabi, aged 39, played a pivotal role in securing a 2-1 victory in Sharjah, steering his team to a tense five-wicket win, thanks to opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz's splendid eighth ODI century.

This victory marks Afghanistan's third successive series win, having previously defeated Ireland and South Africa. It underscores their impressive performance in recent ICC tournaments, where they've emerged as a formidable white-ball squad. Despite nearing the twilight of his international career, Nabi sees the 2024 Champions Trophy as a final opportunity to achieve ICC glory.

Nabi, quoted by the ICC, attended to the idea of retirement post the last World Cup but now seeks to offer guidance to younger players by extending his cricketing tenure. In the Bangladesh series, he amassed 135 runs and took two wickets, with his critical 34* contributing to Afghanistan's successful chase of 244/8.

His teammate, Azmatullah Omarzai, received the Player of the Match award in the third game, featuring four wickets and a steady 70*, while Gurbaz added to his tally with a commanding 101 runs at the top. Gurbaz's performance has placed him at the forefront of Afghan ODI cricket with his third century this year.

In preparation for the 2024 Champions Trophy scheduled in February and March, Afghanistan will tour Zimbabwe for a multi-format contest featuring T20Is, ODIs, and Tests in Bulawayo.

(With inputs from agencies.)