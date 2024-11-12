Left Menu

Mohammad Nabi Eyes One Last Hurrah at ICC Champions Trophy

Former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi is determined to participate in the 2024 ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan. After leading Afghanistan to a series victory over Bangladesh, Nabi aspires to contribute once more before retirement. His performances have been crucial in Afghanistan's recent ascent in white-ball cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 09:59 IST
Mohammad Nabi Eyes One Last Hurrah at ICC Champions Trophy
Mohammad Nabi (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following Afghanistan's series triumph against Bangladesh, their former captain Mohammad Nabi has expressed a keen desire to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy next year in Pakistan. Nabi, aged 39, played a pivotal role in securing a 2-1 victory in Sharjah, steering his team to a tense five-wicket win, thanks to opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz's splendid eighth ODI century.

This victory marks Afghanistan's third successive series win, having previously defeated Ireland and South Africa. It underscores their impressive performance in recent ICC tournaments, where they've emerged as a formidable white-ball squad. Despite nearing the twilight of his international career, Nabi sees the 2024 Champions Trophy as a final opportunity to achieve ICC glory.

Nabi, quoted by the ICC, attended to the idea of retirement post the last World Cup but now seeks to offer guidance to younger players by extending his cricketing tenure. In the Bangladesh series, he amassed 135 runs and took two wickets, with his critical 34* contributing to Afghanistan's successful chase of 244/8.

His teammate, Azmatullah Omarzai, received the Player of the Match award in the third game, featuring four wickets and a steady 70*, while Gurbaz added to his tally with a commanding 101 runs at the top. Gurbaz's performance has placed him at the forefront of Afghan ODI cricket with his third century this year.

In preparation for the 2024 Champions Trophy scheduled in February and March, Afghanistan will tour Zimbabwe for a multi-format contest featuring T20Is, ODIs, and Tests in Bulawayo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024