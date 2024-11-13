Drone Scandal Hits Canada Soccer: Coaches Fired After Independent Review

Canada women's soccer coach Bev Priestman has been dismissed following a drone surveillance scandal linked to the Paris Olympics. The decision was made Tuesday after an independent review supported the findings, implicating assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joseph Lombardi, who have also been let go.

Canada Soccer faced a $228,000 fine and lost six standings points, a consequence of New Zealand's complaints about a drone overfly during training sessions. Despite suspensions for Priestman, Mander, and Lombardi by FIFA, the Canadian team reached the group stage, exiting in the quarterfinals against Germany.

The probe, led by Sonia Regenbogen of Mathews, Dinsdale & Clark, found no proof of player involvement with the drone incident. However, it highlighted concerns regarding assistant coaches' inability to challenge Priestman's authority. Former men's coach John Herdman was found with potential conduct violations, though not interviewed. Canada Soccer now faces calls for significant internal reforms.

