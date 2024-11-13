Alcaraz's Challenging Path: Illness and Upcoming Matches

World number three Carlos Alcaraz is struggling with illness ahead of an ATP Finals match against Andrey Rublev, according to his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. The four-time Grand Slam champion faltered in a 6-1 7-5 loss against Casper Ruud due to breathing difficulties.

Ferrero described Alcaraz's condition, noting his difficulty in breathing and tightness in his chest. Although there is uncertainty if Alcaraz will play, Ferrero firmly believes that he will not sit out the match entirely. Challenges await, as Rublev's agility demands equal physical exertion.

Following the Rublev encounter, Alcaraz will square off against world number two Alexander Zverev. Despite winning the Beijing title, Alcaraz's form since Wimbledon has seen him exit early in other tournaments. He reached the semi-final in last year's ATP Finals but lost to Novak Djokovic.

(With inputs from agencies.)