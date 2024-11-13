Left Menu

Alcaraz's Challenging Path: Illness and Upcoming Matches

Carlos Alcaraz faces a tough match against Andrey Rublev in the ATP Finals, struggling with illness according to his coach Ferrero. Alcaraz's recent performances have been mixed, having won the Beijing title but exiting early in the U.S. Open. He also faces Alexander Zverev in upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:18 IST
Alcaraz's Challenging Path: Illness and Upcoming Matches
Carlos Alcaraz

World number three Carlos Alcaraz is struggling with illness ahead of an ATP Finals match against Andrey Rublev, according to his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. The four-time Grand Slam champion faltered in a 6-1 7-5 loss against Casper Ruud due to breathing difficulties.

Ferrero described Alcaraz's condition, noting his difficulty in breathing and tightness in his chest. Although there is uncertainty if Alcaraz will play, Ferrero firmly believes that he will not sit out the match entirely. Challenges await, as Rublev's agility demands equal physical exertion.

Following the Rublev encounter, Alcaraz will square off against world number two Alexander Zverev. Despite winning the Beijing title, Alcaraz's form since Wimbledon has seen him exit early in other tournaments. He reached the semi-final in last year's ATP Finals but lost to Novak Djokovic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024