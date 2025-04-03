Wimbledon’s Henman Hill Set for Grand 150th Anniversary Upgrade

Wimbledon fans can expect a revamped experience at the iconic hill adjacent to No. 1 Court, set for upgrades by the 2027 tournament. The facelift is part of plans to celebrate Wimbledon's 150th Grand Slam and promises better access and facilities.

Known as a gathering spot for ticketless fans during the competition, the grassy hill will see improvements including increased wheelchair accessibility, more seating, and better pathways. It has been affectionately called Henman Hill and later Murray Mound after British tennis stars with memorable accomplishments.

The All England Club indicated on Thursday that the enhancement process would kick off following next year's event. These works are expected to increase the hill's capacity by 20% and lead to enhanced features like sun shading and rain cover. Local residents will be consulted next week before finalizing plans.

